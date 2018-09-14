Why You're Breaking Out On Your Jawline — & How To Make It Stop

Accutane is fairly well-known (perhaps even infamous, at that), but spironolactone is a little more under-the-radar — but no less worth looking into. "It's actually an 'off-label' drug for acne," says Dr. Mahto. Originally designed to treat cardiac problems like hypertension, the reason it's beginning to see more use as an acne treatment is that it's an androgen blocker, which helps curb testosterone production and keep hormone levels more regular.