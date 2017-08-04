The Expert's Guide To Fighting Adult Acne

When we said goodbye to puberty, we thought we said goodbye to a number of things: awkward interactions with our 13-year-old crushes, arguments with our parents about sleepover privileges, and the frequent, unexpected appearance of pimples. In reality, our adolescent problems have just evolved. Dating continues to be awkward, and our parents still just don't get it. But when we take a look at the acne we’re still dealing with, there’s something particularly archaic about the whole situation. After all, acne is supposed to be a right of passage: We dealt with the huge pimple on our nose (preserved forever on school picture day), and in return, we should be rewarded with blemish-free adult skin, right? Yet, here we are — well past our pre-teen years and still breaking out.