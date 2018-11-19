13 Ulta Beauty Launches That Were Totally Worth The Hype In 2018

The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the products, brands, and people that are breaking the rules and redefining beauty standards, one lipstick at a time.
We're six weeks away from ending 2018, and there are still a few ambitious goals we’re considering rolling over into next year (along with the rest of our flexible spending): Marie Kondo’ing our lives, cutting out sugar, and having 10 grand saved up in the bank just aren't the kinds of things you can accomplish in a month and a half.
But one thing we can confidently cross off our end-of-year to-do list? Getting to know all the best hair, skin, and makeup launches Ulta Beauty had to offer these past 12 months. There were plenty of products in the beauty aisle that truly earned their bragging rights: Among the Ulta elite were inclusive foundation releases (we're looking at you, Flesh Beauty), hair masks that turn your bathroom into a five-star salon (or at least the next best thing), and brow pens that'll save you a couple thousand on microblading.
But what kind of friends would we be if we didn't put you on to the good stuff? Ahead, you'll find the cream of the Ulta crop — including some of our Beauty Innovator Awards winners — to pick up before 2018 becomes a #TBT.
