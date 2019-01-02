Tidying Up with Marie Kondo Is Streaming On Netflix, Just In Time For 2019 Resolutions

Update: Yesterday, Netflix released its newest feel-good, unscripted show, Tidyng Up With Marie Kondo. Coinciding with so many people's New Year's resolutions to make their homes more organized, the Netflix original series follows Marie Kondo, the best-selling author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing, as she helps real people clear out their clutter as a way to re-discover what really sparks joy in their lives.
The eight-episode series, which was first announced by Kondo in February 2018 via Twitter, is more than just a home-improvement show. Each episode depicts the relatable and often emotional experience of sifting through our belongings and explores the attachments we form with things. Just as she does in her book, Kondo turns home organization into a spiritually healing practice in her brand new Netflix show, which is streaming right now.
This story was originally published on February 15, 2018.
Marie Kondo, the woman who turned closet organizing into a spiritual practice with her best-selling book The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing, just made an announcement about her next project. Yesterday, Kondo revealed via Twitter that she is getting a Netflix show.
In her announcement, the author wrote, "Valentine’s Day surprise! I will be bringing the life-changing magic of tidying to a show on Netflix, where I’ll be guiding individuals to spark joy in their homes and lives. I am thrilled to share the KonMari Method with more people - I’ll keep you updated on more details to come!"
Valentine’s Day surprise! I will be bringing the life-changing magic of tidying to a show on Netflix, where I’ll be guiding individuals to spark joy in their homes and lives. I am thrilled to share the KonMari Method with more people-I’ll keep you updated on more details to come! pic.twitter.com/gJtk2LYkxk— Marie Kondo (@MarieKondo) February 14, 2018
A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the deal and explained that for now the decluttering makeover show is being referred to as the Untitled Marie Kondo Project and does not have a release date. The first season, which has an initial order of eight episodes, could have viewers reaching for their tissues; the show’s tagline explains that Kondo will help "people who are at a crossroads" transform not just their living spaces but their whole lives in "emotional and surprising ways."
Kondo will serve as an executive producer alongside Gail Berman, who has worked on shows like Buffy The Vampire Slayer and House of Cards. "Marie created an incredible global movement to inspire personal understanding through mindful organization," Berman says. "We’ve seen individuals undergo astonishing and moving personal journeys simply by applying Marie’s approach to their own homes, and we are delighted to work with her and Netflix to share her methods."
