If you're like us, you've read (and re-read) Marie Kondo's best-selling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing and immediately threw out everything in your kitchen junk drawer. That old coupon book and empty tape dispenser was not sparking any joy. Now, Kondo is taking her tidy ways into the homes of regular, cluttered folks like us. Netflix just released the trailer of her upcoming show, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, which premieres on January 1.