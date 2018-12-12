If you're like us, you've read (and re-read) Marie Kondo's best-selling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing and immediately threw out everything in your kitchen junk drawer. That old coupon book and empty tape dispenser was not sparking any joy. Now, Kondo is taking her tidy ways into the homes of regular, cluttered folks like us. Netflix just released the trailer of her upcoming show, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, which premieres on January 1.
The people that she help clean up their spaces aren't exactly Hoarders-level collectors, which makes them even more relatable. These are families who are dealing with real-life situations — like the belongings of a loved one who passed away, or needing to make room for a new baby. This means that Kondo's organizational tips from the series can be easily applied to our own bursting closets.
In the trailer for her show, Kondo can be seen excitedly scanning a cluttered toy room for things to throw out and drying tears. Apparently, sparking joy also means sparking feels, and some of the families have difficulty in letting things go. We totally understand — there would be massive sobs if someone told us to pitch the mountain of perfume samples we'll never wear.
You can check out the trailer below.
