6 Easy Habits To Keep Clutter Out Of Your Life — For Good

Keeping an apartment clean and tidy is a lifelong endeavor. As much as we'd like to pull a Marie Kondo and streamline our life's belongings, the thought of doing a complete home purge — and an overflowing trash bag of things you no longer need — is physically and emotionally daunting.
Staying ahead of clutter is actually a lot easier than you think — if you can stick to a few easy habits that help with regaining control of your surroundings. Beth Penn, a professional organizer and the author of The Little Book of Tidying, believes that tidying should be a daily intention — an approach to living rather than a quick solution. Ahead, she has shared six everyday routines you can develop to put a stop to clutter — before it even accumulates.