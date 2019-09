6 Easy Habits To Keep Clutter Out Of Your Life — For Good

Staying ahead of clutter is actually a lot easier than you think — if you can stick to a few easy habits that help with regaining control of your surroundings. Beth Penn, a professional organizer and the author of The Little Book of Tidying , believes that tidying should be a daily intention — an approach to living rather than a quick solution. Ahead, she has shared six everyday routines you can develop to put a stop to clutter — before it even accumulates.