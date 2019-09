According To This Study, 50% Of People Would Give Up Sex For More Closet Space

One thing that a lot of people are clueless about before moving to New York City is that many of the apartments don’t have closets . In this city, those who have closets built into their bedroom walls for clothes are considered lucky, while closets in the hallway or bathroom devoted entirely to the storage of coats or linens are marks of extremely luxurious living situations. According to a recent study conducted by MakeSpace and Ask Your Target Market , however, New Yorkers aren't the only ones that are absolutely desperate for more storage space . Even those whose apartments come with closets are ready to go to great lengths for some extra room.