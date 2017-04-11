If you're a fan of clutter-banishing guru Marie Kondo and her mega-best-selling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, we have some news for you that might spark joy. Kondo's latest project is a graphic novelization of her famous book in Japanese manga style — and we got our hands on the cover art.
Featuring illustrations by award-winning manga artist Yuko Uramoto, the graphic novel tells "the quirky story of a woman who transforms her home, work, and love life using Kondo’s advice and inspiration," according to Ten Speed Press.
Chiaki is a young woman who lives in Tokyo who could use a little KonMari Method in her apartment and her love life. After her neighbor complains about her messy balcony, she visits Kondo and asks her to take her on as a client. "Through a series of entertaining and insightful lessons, Kondo helps Chiaki get her home — and life — in order," says the description.
Whether you're a longtime believer in Kondo's organizational method or a decluttering neophyte who just enjoys graphic novels, this is sure to be a fun read. It's also poised to set up Kondo as even more of a guru when it comes to creating a happier home.
For more info, visit konmari.com. You can also pre-order the book, which comes out on June 27, 2017, on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
