Your Brow-Grooming Routine Just Got A Whole Lot Cheaper

Remember back in middle school, when filling in your brows was like a secret trick? Those were the days — but definitely not our most polished Kodak moments. Then, we blinked and our brow woes were a thing of the past, thanks to tinted gels, powder palettes, and smooth twist-up pencils. Hell, even the most low-touch makeup users might run a clear gel through their arches every morning.
While some of us are pros at this point, and can master a well-traced brow in seconds, finding the right products can still be a challenge, especially when you're on a budget. As you likely know, we’ve exalted the wonders of drugstore finds time and time again, but today we're focusing on just bargain brow products. That's right: We put boxes of brow products to the test. After diligent swiping and brushing, we've landed on our favorites from many categories. In fact, a lot of them stood up to our favorite prestige formulas.
From bold and bushy to sharp and thin, all kinds of brows went up against these products — and they passed our test with aplomb. Click ahead to see our favorites.
