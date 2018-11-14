We Found The Very Best Products To Hit Sephora Shelves In 2018

There's no time like the end of the year to reflect on the biggest events of the past twelve months, both the good (Beychella, the Royal Wedding, Crazy Rich Asians, women storming the House of Representatives) and the bad (pretty much everything else). But a look back at 2018 just wouldn't be complete without acknowledging the impressive lineup of new releases to hit Sephora — the ones that didn't just capture our attention, but also gave us the best hair, skin, and makeup days of the whole year.
Of all the notable products, there were a few favorites that left us raving, with some even becoming a part of our our everyday routines — because they were just that good. Sure, we could keep that information to ourselves to avoid seeing "Add to Basket" replaced by "Out of Stock," but we won't. Instead, we decided to round up the Sephora buys we couldn't get enough of in 2018, so that you can get your hands on them — along with the rest of our Beauty Innovator Awards winners — before you're overwhelmed with even more new must-haves as we enter the New Year.
