As the end of the year approaches, our attention to all things beauty-related peaks. There's a Halloween costume to create, the dark lipsticks we're adding to our collection, and, of course, holiday party glitter. But with limited-edition gift sets and deals taking over storefronts and website homepages already — because it seems no one cares about the after Thanksgiving rule anymore — shopping for everyday beauty products can get complicated.
Luckily, the R29 beauty team has been trying out new launches all month, and nothing on our favorites list is remotely attached to jingle bells or pine trees. So treat yourself before the stress of holiday shopping hits your mind and banking account. From magic hair wands to $10 foundations, these are the brand-new beauty buys we were raving about with this past month. And if you've already switched over to gift-giving mode, these products will still be around — and in our beauty routines — once the Christmas tree comes down.
