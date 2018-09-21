11 New Lipstick Launches That Are Perfect For Fall

Fall is a mood. It's cabernet over rosé. It's turtlenecks over V-necks. It's Grubhub over rooftop dining. It's cinnamon oatmeal over avocado toast (yeah, we said it). And when it comes to our makeup routine, the fall mood is on the darker side — like, Stranger Things dark. So, that means it's time to put away the fuchsias and corals and stock up on plums and burgundies.
And as if it wasn't hard enough to choose from all the lipstick offerings already available in the market, some of our favorite brands have released new lipsticks for the season. With different shades and finishes at the makeup counter, we're doing a little shopping to get into the autumn mood. We've rounded up the latest lipstick releases that will reflect the shade of the brisk days ahead.
