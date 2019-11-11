You Is Coming Back Right In Time For Joe To See You When You’re Sleeping

This post contains spoilers about You season 1.
He sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re awake. Nope, not Santa Claus: I’m referring to Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg, star of Netflix’s stalker drama You. The series — based on the book of the same name by Caroline Kepnes — is gearing fans up for its sophomore season, and on Monday, finally revealed its release date. According to the official Netflix account, You season 2 drops on Netflix December 26, just in time for you to abandon all holiday cheer.
Last season on You, Joe spent months obsessing over grad student and writer Beck (Elizabeth Lail), after meeting her one day when she wandered into his humble New York City bookshop. Like many of us do with new potential love interests, Joe did some “research” on Beck via social media, to get to know her better.
Advertisement
Unlike most of us, Joe then proceeded to stalk Beck IRL, and manipulated her into falling for him using the information he gathered via the internet in addition to straight-up staring through her giant bay window. (I know grad school is pricey, but Beck probably should have invested in some blinds.)
Joe’s plans to win Beck's heart included kidnapping and killing her ex-boyfriend, faking her best friend’s death by suicide, and, eventually, locking Beck in a glass cage. The relationship between Joe and Beck ended tragically (obviously) when Joe decided the best way to break up with Beck was to kill her.
At the end of season 1, Joe pinned Beck’s murder on her therapist/secret hookup (John Stamos) and all seemed well enough in his life. Then, Candace (Ambyr Childers), the ex whom Joe presumed he murdered (long story!) returned to his bookshop, declaring to Joe that they “needed to talk.”
While we don’t know exactly why Candace is back, it may be the reason Joe moves to Los Angeles to pursue other opportunities. In this case, that “other opportunity” is social media-avoidant Love (Victoria Pedretti) whom it seems Joe has his eyes on in the new season 2 poster. Alas, Candace and her Lolita-esque sunglasses are now watching Joe, too. Has the stalker become the stalked?
You Season 2 premieres Dec 26 — KEY ART: pic.twitter.com/MTYJd5kLkC— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) November 11, 2019
Season 2 of You is based on Kepnes’ sequel Hidden Bodies, which follows Joe to Los Angeles under different circumstances. In the book, Candace is dead, for real — a surprising twist, considering that the first season of You was mostly faithful to the source material.
Advertisement
"Ready for a fresh start," tweeted Badgley along with a teaser for the new season.
Ready for a fresh start.— Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 11, 2019
You S2 December 26. pic.twitter.com/gVT9lG6thn
How exactly Joe’s journey in Los Angeles will play out is unclear, but the City of Angels better watch out: Joe is watching.
Advertisement