You
TV Shows
Meet The Cast Of
You
Season 2
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Hidden Bodies
Won't Spoil
You
Season 2
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Penn Badgley Knows He Had A Big Attitude Problem On
Gossip Girl
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Shows Like Netflix's
You
That Will Keep You Off Dating Apps Forever
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Will Lifetime’s Next Scripted Series Be A
You
-Level Hit
Kaitlin Reilly
Feb 6, 2019
TV Shows
Here's One More Reason Not To Thirst Over Joe From
You
Kaitlin Reilly
Feb 4, 2019
TV Shows
Before There Was Joe Goldberg &
Ted Bundy
Thirst — There Was
Dexter
...
Ariana Romero
Feb 1, 2019
TV Shows
This Is How
You
Tricked Us Into Falling For Joe
There are many reasons not to crush on Penn Badgley's You character Joe: He's a stalker, a serial killer, and the epitome of “nice guy synd
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment
Why
You
's Season 2 Will Look Way, Way Different
UPDATE: This story was originally published on January 15 at 6:34 p.m. For some pop culture fanatics, the highlight of the holidays wasn't family time
by
Sydney Bucksbaum
TV Shows
Penn Badgley Is Pulling A Joe, Reading Your
You
DMs
Joe Goldberg on You may be a stalker who uses Instagram, Twitter, and Find My Friends for evil, but the man who plays him just wants to use social media fo
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Home
Here's How Much It Would Cost To Live In Beck's Apartment On
...
Though it initially debuted on Lifetime all the way back in September, 2018, the show You is suddenly enjoying a second life thanks to its presence, as of
by
Cait Munro
Entertainment
You
Is Just The Latest Example Of Hollywood's Obsession ...
The new Netflix show You is all about obsession. A creepy book store clerk named Joe (Penn Badgley) is obsessed with an aspiring poet named Beck (Elizabeth
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
TV Shows
Millie Bobby Brown Alarms Fans By Saying Joe On
You
Is J...
Someone make sure that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown watches the rest of You stat, because she has some not-so-accurate ideas about Penn Badgley&
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment
Here's Every Haunting Track From The
You
Season 1 Soundt...
by
Rachel Paige
Entertainment
These Mooney Theories Add A Creepy New Layer To Joe
's
Si...
Spoilers ahead for You season 1. Though it's been over four months since Netflix’s new series You first premiered (on Lifetime, the series’ origin
by
Sydney Bucksbaum
TV Shows
This Theory Will Make You Question What Really Happened To Beck
After a season of stalking, gaslighting, and generally obsessing over his “true love” Beck (Elizabeth Lail), millennial psycho Joe (Penn Badgle
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
The Internet Is Still Confused Over The Thirst For
You
's...
Those who choose to dive into Lifetime's You, one of Netflix's current buzz-worthy acquisitions, are probably expecting to be simply creeped out.
by
Natalie Morin
TV Shows
Netflix's
You
Review: Lonely Boy Would Be Proud Of This ...
UPDATE: This story was originally published on September 5 at 11:55 a.m.so In late December 2018 Netflix released the first season of You, originally a Lif
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
What Actually Happened To Candace On
You
Warning: spoilers for You ahead. Lifetime-turned-Netflix series You is all about the twisted romance between bookstore manager Joe (Penn Badgley) and MFA s
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
You
Season 1, Episode 10 Recap: I Made That Beck Famous
Last week on You, Joe (Penn Badgley) forgave Beck (Elizabeth Lail) for cheating on him with Dr. Nicky (John Stamos). What he did not anticipate was that, s
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Elizabeth Lail Talks Season 2 Of
You
, Scandalous Sex Sce...
Lifetime's You is perhaps best described as the twisted child of American Psycho and You've Got Mail. Which, in this case, makes star Elizabeth L
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
You
Season 1, Episode 9 Recap: To All The Girls Joe's Lo...
Last week on You, Joe (Penn Badgley) pulled out one final romantic gesture to win back the heart of Beck (Elizabeth Lail) — and, shockingly, it worked! B
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
You
Season 1, Episode 8 Recap: Baby, You're Bad
On last week’s You, Joe (Penn Badgley) bid farewell to Beck (Elizabeth Lail) — and slept with his neighbor Karen (Natalie Paul) pretty much immediately
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
You
Season 1, Episode 7 Recap: The Ballad Of Paul & Ronaldo
The things we do for love. Last episode, Joe (Penn Badgley) decided that what he needed to do was off Peach (Shay Mitchell). With the socialite dead and go
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
You
Season 1, Episode 6 Recap: The End Of A Love Triangle
Last week on You, the rivalry between Joe (Penn Badgley) and Peach (Shay Mitchell) came to a head when the bookstore manager whacked the fruit-named social
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
You
Season 1, Episode 5 Recap: Chasing Peach
Last time on You, Joe (Penn Badgley) and Beck (Elizabeth Lail), both liars in their own unique ways, were getting closer than ever. This week, someone will
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
You
Premiere Recap: Lonely Boy Returns
Add an ominous soundtrack to some of the most popular romantic comedies of our generation, and you might find a chilling resemblance to horror films. A man
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
After That Premiere,
You
Will Make You Delete Your Socia...
Social media is fun! Uploading an Instagram story of your latest rooftop excursion is fun! Sharing “some personal news” on Twitter is fun! Simply put,
by
Ariana Romero
