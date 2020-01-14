You Is Not Done Creeping The Hell Out Of You Yet

No need to stop obsessing over the story of serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and his many obsessions: You has been renewed for a season 3, according to a press release from Netflix, and it could be the season that Joe finally gets justice.
The season 2 finale of You saw Joe get the dream girl and family he always wanted — only to find out it wasn’t at all what he needed. In a fitting twist worthy of the cruelty that Joe enacted on so many people (RIP Peach!) Joe finds this so-called suburban bliss more of a nightmare than being locked in a glass cage. Unfortunately for fans who desperately want justice for allllll the people Joe killed, it seems that Joe has found something — or someone — to keep him interested in his picket fence life: His mysterious new neighbor.
Advertisement
As for what season 3 could be about, Netflix’s press release did not give many clues. It will stream in 2021, and while Badgley and Pedretti are set to return as the couple from hell, a full cast list will be released at a later date. Sadly, plenty of fan favorites from season 2 — like Love’s twin brother Forty (James Scully) — didn’t make it out of the show alive, so we won't see a ton of familiar faces.
Caroline Kepnes, the author of the book series upon which You is based, is currently writing the third book, which is a follow-up to Hidden Bodies, the (loose) basis for season 2. It’s unclear how close the third novel will be to the show’s third season, but it’s worth mentioning that the still-untitled book is reportedly set away from Los Angeles.
“Joe decides to live in a small community in the Pacific Northwest with a low crime rate,” Kepnes told Rolling Stone of the upcoming novel. “He volunteers in a local library. Joe thinks he can breathe in a small town because small town people are good people.”
james is us knowing about S3 and you're all Love pic.twitter.com/iQfmNMRW75— YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020
Kepnes added that Joe will have different motives in the new book. He’s a father, which means he wants to “make the world a safer place” for his child.
The ending of Hidden Bodies is wildly different from the season 2 finale, so while it’s possible that the book and TV show will converge at some point, we shouldn’t assume that Joe and Love are packing their bags and leaving California just yet. After all, now that Joe has his eye on that mystery woman next door, there’s nothing he won’t do to get to her.
Advertisement