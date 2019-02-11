There was a time when television made dating look fun. From New Girl and The Mindy Project to You’re The Worst, finding your soulmate seemed to be an endless parade of laughs and impossibly good looking people. Even when romance was tough, it was ultimately a blast.
However, that feel good romantic TV era seems to be at a close. Now, shows like Lifetime dark horse-turned-Netflix blockbuster You reign supreme. The trick of You is that from season 1 heroine Guinevere Beck’s (Elizabeth Lail) perspective, she is living the complicated rom-com lifestyle enjoyed by Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel), Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling), and their television sisterhood. At face value, You protagonist Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley, Gossip Girl’s Gossip Girl) is a dreamy bookstore manager who’s always there to save her.
Unfortunately for Beck, she doesn’t realize what Joe is not quite her knight in shining armor, but the person causing most of the problems in her life. He steals Beck’s phone, stalks her home, and starts murdering everyone around her who doesn’t live up to his high standards. Joe’s increasingly violent behavior in the name of love is enough to make you swear off dating apps forever.
Somehow, You isn’t the only series that proves singledom might be the way to go for a little while. From fellow sexy thrillers to obsession-worthy anthologies and upcoming Netflix dramas, many shows share You’s outlook on love. Keep reading to find out which series will make you happy to delete Tinder (and Bumble and Coffee Meets Bagel) forever.