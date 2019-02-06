Lifetime may not be the home of creepy stalker series You any longer, but we shouldn’t forget that the Netflix show was birthed on the cable channel before it became a streaming success. Will Lifetime’s upcoming series strike the same chord with audiences? It certainly has the pedigree.
The new trailer for Lifetime’s American Princess dropped on Wednesday, and like You, the new show features a compelling — albeit wildly different and seemingly less murder-y — lead.
The series revolves around Upper East Side socialite Amanda (Georgia Flood), a would-be-bride who runs off to the renaissance faire after walking in on her fiancé receiving fellatio from another woman. Armed with an English degree from Vassar, Amanda throws herself into this surreal life, which involves literal mud-slinging, bowing down to “Queen Elizabeth” (Seana Kofoed) and poorly summarizing Shakespeare.
Of course, there are growing pains — like a Queen who doesn’t quite accept Amanda’s place in the ren faire, a mom who thinks Amanda has gone straight-up mad, and friends who believe the corset-wearing washer wenches of the faire are essentially “sex slaves.” But mostly, newly-scrappy Amanda is just excited to find a new family within the faire, as she “reevaluates everything she thought she knew about the pursuit of happiness.”
In addition to airing on the same network that once housed You, the upcoming American Princess hails from Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan, as well as comedian and OITNB actress Jamie Denbo, who loosely based American Princess on her own experiences working at a ren faire.
Check out the trailer below:
American Princess hits Lifetime June 2.
