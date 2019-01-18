As anyone who has been approximately 23 years old in NYC knows, StuyTown is pretty much the opposite of the hip, quietly luxurious West Village. It's a self-contained, suburb-esque community on the edge of Manhattan's East Side known to attract students and recent grads who aren't considering the outer boroughs (and are probably parentally subsidized.) While one-bedroom apartments in the complex actually tend to hover in the same range as those on Bank Street, it's a decidedly different vibe. And those high-rise buildings, which also define the very similar Washington Square Village complex, would make it hard for any obsessive book store boys to peer in late at night. (That last part is definitely a good thing.)