Though it initially debuted on Lifetime all the way back in September, 2018, the show You is suddenly enjoying a second life thanks to its presence, as of this month, on Netflix . Based on Caroline Kepnes' 2015 novel of the same name, You follows Joe (Penn Badgley, in a role that could easily be Dan from Gossip Girl ten years later), a nerdy-hot bookstore employee who meets-cute with and subsequently begins to stalk graduate student and aspiring poet Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), who mostly goes by Beck. The show takes place in New York, with Beck supposedly attending NYU, and like so many Big Apple-centric shows (see: Sex and the City Friends , pretty much everything) it takes a few liberties when it comes to the realities of housing in the city.