New Netflix content came fast and furious throughout December 2018. One week, the streaming service debuted 13 new original movies and series. The next, there were 13 more new original movies and series. Then January 2019 began, and the Netflix well dried up.
Since New Year’s Day, only a handful of streamable goodies has arrived every Friday. That is until this Friday, January 18, which heralds the premiere of 10 brand-new Netflix TV seasons and films.
The site's first content dump of 2019 has everything from the latest season of fan-favorite comedy Grace And Frankie to the long-awaited unveiling of Fyre, the documentary about 2017’s hellish Fyre Festival. Between those two very different projects, there is two very different women-led action flicks, a Gina Rodriguez-voiced animated adventure, and a Bravo-style reality show with accents aplenty. It's a lot.
That's where we came in. We found all of Netflix's new offerings and broke them down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the low-down on all of these Netflix treats, complete with trailers.