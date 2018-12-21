Another week, another Netpocalypse. For the third week straight, Netflix is dropping a ton of new titles from all over the world on Friday, December 21. It's a lot.
The latest content dump from the streaming service has everything from a high-profile blockbuster (Sandra Bullock's Bird Box) to a must-see UK teen comedy (Derry Girls, which counts Killing Eve bae Sean Delaney as a fan). Plus, there are tons of foreign-language shows and movies to sift through. Out of Mexico, you'll find Diablero, a supernatural drama that will remind you of, well, Supernatural, while Germany's Perfume is offering the scent of your favorite twisty crime dramas.
That's where we came in. We found all of Netflix's new offerings and broke them down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the full low-down on all of these Netflix treats, complete with trailers.