Netflix saw how much you all liked A Quiet Place and said to themselves, "If it ain't broke, then just tweak a tiny part of it and make it again." The streaming site just dropped the trailer for a new thriller starring Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson, and the concept is pretty familiar in a terrifying way.
Bird Box tells the story of a mysterious, world-ending menace that kills you the moment you look at it. This means that the survivors of its carnage (Bullock and Trevante Rhodes, to name a few) must blindfold themselves in order to fight it. While A Quiet Place's protagonists existed using their sight, not sound, Bird Box flips that on its head and delivers an equally impossible journey.
Advertisement
All similarities aside (the trailer begins in the woods, for Pete's sake) Bird Box looks addicting on its own. Bullock and Paulson appear to play partners, making a mini Ocean's 8 reunion — before Paulson sees the terrifying creature and crashes the car. Then, it's just Bullock and her two kids against the world, as well as a handful of other characters who are fighting to make it out of this civilization-ending event alive.
Bird Box doesn't drop on Netflix until December 21, giving you the blood-chilling dose of holiday cheer you weren't looking for, but won't be able to resist watching.
Check out the trailer below:
Advertisement