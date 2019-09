All similarities aside (the trailer begins in the woods, for Pete's sake) Bird Box looks addicting on its own. Bullock and Paulson appear to play partners, making a mini Ocean's 8 reunion — before Paulson sees the terrifying creature and crashes the car. Then, it's just Bullock and her two kids against the world, as well as a handful of other characters who are fighting to make it out of this civilization-ending event alive.