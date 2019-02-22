Will Emily Blunt find a quieter place? According to writer-director John Krasinski, the sequel to A Quiet Place will hit theaters on May 15, 2020.
"time to go back," wrote the former Office star on an Instagram post announcing the date.
This post was originally published on April 26, 2018.
Three (silent) cheers! A Quiet Place sequel is already in the works for the quiet hit, according to Entertainment Weekly. The news was announced Wednesday by Paramount Pictures chairman Jim Gianopulos at CinemaCon.
John Krasinski starred in, directed, and co-wrote the flick, casting IRL wife Emily Blunt as his onscreen wife. The two play a married couple in a horrifying post-apocalyptic world struggling to protect their family from creatures who hunt by sound. As a result, the couple's first movie together features almost no dialogue but plenty of terrified facial expressions.
If the first film's success is any indication, the sequel is sure to be a blockbuster. Since hitting theaters earlier this month, A Quiet Place has seen rave reviews and a 95-percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also made headlines for scoring a major win for representation by featuring deaf actress Millicent Simmonds to play deaf character Regan.
While the sequel's plot is still unknown, Blunt and Krasinski seem eager to work together again after telling Jimmy Fallon that the first film strengthened their already swoon-worthy relationship.
At this point, Krasinski and Blunt are a bonafide super couple. Krasinski recently even confessed to watching The Devil Wears Prada maybe 72 times. Did we mention he literally cried the first time he heard Blunt sing? The chemistry definitely comes across on camera, and we couldn't be more here for it.
The two are also having a pretty busy 2018: Blunt is flying into her Mary Poppins sequel later this year and Krasinski's new Jack Ryan series was just renewed for a second season on Amazon. There's no news on when to expect A Quiet Place 2.0, but we'll be quietly and patiently waiting.