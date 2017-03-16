Super-cute Hollywood couple who somehow never manages to make any #couplegoals roundup Emily Blunt and John Krasinski will be making a movie together. The AV Club reports that the pair will star in A Quiet Place, a head-scratching film that involves suspense, supernatural beings, and Michael Bay — so probably also explosions. And maybe robots. And also maybe dinosaur robots.
While the film's plot isn't clear, Krasinksi has taken on the roles of director and writer as well as actor. Blunt will remain where she's often found: in front of the camera. Michael Bay and his production company, Platinum Dunes, are producing the endeavor. Are you thinking that cerebral joker Jim Halpert and Boom-Boom Bay make for strange bedfellows? Well, the two did work together on 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016).
A Quiet Place will put Krasinski and Blunt in very colorful company among A-list romances who also paired up on the big screen. Remember: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn't just make Gigli (2003); they were also in Jersey Girl (2004) together. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone took on a new Spider-Man franchise. David Arquette and Courtney Cox? Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe? Yep, they all graced the silver screen as a duo...and ended up breaking up. All that off-screen chemistry often didn't translate to on-screen sizzle — or box-office payoffs. Many films — Scream (1996) and Cruel Intentions (1999) notwithstanding — featuring a Hollywood power couple flopped. By the Sea (2015), anyone?
Let's hope that these two follow in the footsteps of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who appeared together in the Green Lantern (2011) flick (remember that?) and managed to make it work in real life, too. And hey, maybe Blunt and Krasinski will take a few cues from Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum, too. Or even Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. No matter what, we can't wait for Krasinski and Blunt's two-person stand-up act — er, we mean press tour — when the film finally hits theaters.
