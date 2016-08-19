John Krasinski is officially in the running for cutest husband in Hollywood. The actor gushed about his talented wife during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight for his new movie, The Hollars, which he stars in and directed. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt, who has a lovely singing voice, has been prepping for her role in Mary Poppins Returns.
Blunt demonstrated her vocal talent to the world in the 2014 musical Into The Woods. And her hubby was lucky enough to get a private preview during rehearsals.
"I came to visit and they were doing the pre-records on Into The Woods," Kraninski told ET. "And I remember [director] Rob Marshall turning to me and he said, 'It's so great,' and I said, 'Yeah, I’ve never seen her sing.' Rob Marshall did the slowest double take of all time," he continued. "And then, [he] queued a 125-piece orchestra and she started singing and I just wept. I told you that I am a crier, it doesn't take much." Tears, people. Tears!
Blunt and Krasinski have two daughters together, a 2-year-old named Hazel and a baby named Violet, born in June. Apparently, the sisters are already getting along famously. "She really loves the baby," Krasinski told ET of big sis Hazel. "I mean when a 2-and-a-half-year-old hugs a newborn baby, it's one of the cutest things you will ever see."
And how's parenthood suiting John? "All the clichés of parenting are true and you feel all sorts of new things," the actor said. "It was really this new existential magnet that you feel drawn to your family."
