Blunt demonstrated her vocal talent to the world in the 2014 musical Into The Woods. And her hubby was lucky enough to get a private preview during rehearsals.



"I came to visit and they were doing the pre-records on Into The Woods," Kraninski told ET. "And I remember [director] Rob Marshall turning to me and he said, 'It's so great,' and I said, 'Yeah, I’ve never seen her sing.' Rob Marshall did the slowest double take of all time," he continued. "And then, [he] queued a 125-piece orchestra and she started singing and I just wept. I told you that I am a crier, it doesn't take much." Tears, people. Tears!