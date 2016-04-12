

Let's be honest, no one wants to give up being the center of attention. That's why it can seem terrible to have to share your mom and dad's adoration with someone who is smaller, and possibly cuter, than you.



Little Hazel has no choice but to become an older sibling, and Blunt has a foolproof way to make the transition appealing for her.



"My plan is just to tell her that this is less about having a sibling and more that she's being promoted," Blunt said. "She gets to have a worker now, you know, who she can boss around."



Blunt says this is "kind of a good tactic" and we can't help but agree with her. Parents out there who are planning on having a second child, take note.



Also, prepare yourself to maybe have one very bossy eldest child.