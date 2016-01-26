Looks like Hazel Krasinski will become a big sister in 2016!
Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski are expecting their second child, Blunt's rep confirmed to Us Weekly earlier today.
The couple married in 2010, and had their first child together, Hazel, in February 2014. Suspicions of Blunt's pregnancy started circulating when the actress was seen wearing bulky clothing while filming her new movie, The Girl on the Train.
Both parents have been busy. Krasinski is currently promoting a film at Sundance, The Hollars, as well as 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.
We're already speculating about potential monickers. Hazel falls into the "color" genre of names, so there are a lot of options there — Periwinkle, Beige, Violet, Chartreuse.
As we're sure they know, Blue is taken.
