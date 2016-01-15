John Krasinski Talking About His Daughter Will Melt Your Heart

We all know that John Krasinski now has rock hard abs for his new movie, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, but it's obvious the actor will always have a soft spot for his daughter, Hazel.
While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor opened up about his (almost) 2-year-old daughter. To Krasinski, being a dad is "the greatest thing ever."
While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor opened up about his (almost) 2-year-old daughter. To Krasinski, being a dad is "the greatest thing ever."
"She is talking," he said, then quickly clarified, "She is talking a lot. She is starting to do little bits. It's hilarious."
For example, he said, instead of saying, "Where's Daddy?" she asks, "Where is that Daddy!"
"I was like, that's so weird..." he joked. It seems Krasinski's funny guy attitude has been making an impression on the tyke. He is married to actress Emily Blunt, who is originally from London, and her English accent is also starting to rub off on Hazel.
One of her favorite words to immitate? Water. "She says "wUter," Krasinski said. But he's pretty sure she'll grow out of that.
"Just wait till she gets to kindergarten when people go, 'What's that accent?' and she'll go, 'Water! Water!' "
We agree, Krasinski. She sounds pretty hilarious. Maybe a little mini-The Office spin-off with her as the star? The Daycare, anyone?
Watch the full clip below.
