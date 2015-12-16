Remember when John Krasinski was just Jim Halpert, quintessential office crush? Well, he's still Jim Halpert. (Let the record show: He will always be that guy in our hearts). But he's also a fully fledged movie star — and he's got the sculpted muscles to prove it.
The 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi actor is on the cover of the Men's Health January/February issue, on stands December 22. In the mag, he talks about how he got buff for the role and how his new physique effects him emotionally. "I gotta be honest: It was brutal at times. We did tons of metabolic work, dragging sleds and all this stuff I’ve seen NFL players do," Krasinski explained.
Color us impressed. Without further ado, here's a peek at all those workouts amounted to on a physical fitness front...
