John Krasinski and Emily Blunt shared that they have an extra reason to celebrate today. They've added a fourth member to their family with the arrival of their second daughter, Violet, two weeks ago.
Krasinski shared the good news via Twitter.
What better way to celebrate the 4th... than to announce our 4th family member!!! 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet #Happy4th— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) July 4, 2016
Violet joins big sister Hazel, who is now 2. Krasinski and Blunt were married in 2010 and welcomed their first daughter in January of 2014.
Back in March, Blunt told C Magazine that Girl on the Train co-star Justin Theroux was one of the first people she confided in this time around. “[Filming The Girl on the Train] was actually more physical than I realized, which worried me a little, but I wasn’t telling anyone until a little later on,” Blunt said. “I told a couple of people, like Justin Theroux, pretty early, because he and I were doing some of the physical stuff together. He’s my friend and I think he knew anyway — you know how friends just have a feeling.”
