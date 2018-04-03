Story from Pop Culture

Fans Are Praying For Emily Blunt & John Krasinski After Dewan/Tatum Split

Rebecca Farley
Last night, we lost a great celebrity couple. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, who once competed against one another in the most epic episode of Lip Sync Battle, split after almost nine years of marriage. This leaves only a few high-profile celebrity couples left, chief among them John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Following the news of Tatum's split, fans — and celebrity-philes like me — immediately felt protective of Blunt and Krasinski, the last bastion of Hollywood coupledom.
In other words, we must protect Blunt and Krasinski at all costs.
Krasinski and Blunt are the epitome of a great celebrity couple. They are loving — remember when Blunt won an award for Edge of Tomorrow and Krasinski ran out from backstage to give her a hug? They are funny, a fact evidenced by their prank-filled relationship with neighbor Jimmy Kimmel. And, they are actually quite good at what they do. Their new movie, A Quiet Place, currently has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. We lost Brangelina, we lost Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, and now, we lost Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum. The night is dark and full of celebrity breakups, so Blunt and Krasinski, we're counting on you.
Up next, Blunt is starring in the upcoming Mary Poppins sequel, and Krasinski will play Jack Ryan in Amazon's Jack Ryan series, set to be released this year. Their stars (ahem, their IMDb starmeters!) are only set to rise higher, so, ideally, things can only get more A-list, and more awesome from here.
That said, we still have Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, as well as comedy royalty June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer. Plus, there's always Kulap Vilaysack/Scott Aukerman and Natasha Leggero/Moshe Kasher.
