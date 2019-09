The Internet Thinks John Krasinski's Serious New Role Is Just Another Office Prank

Aside from his lack of facial hair, the commenters also seem to be having a hard time separating the actor John Krasinski from his still most notable character, Jim Halpert. One user wrote, "I hope Pam knows what you're up to these days Jim." A few others hilariously insinuated that this series is just another one of Jim's pranks, posting comments like "Most elaborate office prank yet!" and "Dwight disliked this prank." I know this isn't the point, but wasn't Dwight always the one that got recruited by the CIA in those pranks? So, if Jack Ryan is just another Jim Halpert pranks, Dwight's never going to see if coming.