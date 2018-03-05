A spoonful of sugar might help the medicine go down, but Emily Blunt as the new Mary Poppins can help rid you of your Monday blues.
Disney released an exciting trailer for Mary Poppins Returns, a sequel to the 1964 hit film, on Sunday night during the Oscars. Some of us, however, were understandably too distracted by all of the jaw-dropping fashion moments, the gorgeous beauty looks, and powerful speeches to have noticed.
Fear not, because the internet, much like Poppins bottomless bag, has just what you need.
In the first-look clip, Blunt literally flies down from the sky holding onto a kite, shocking an unsuspecting Lin-Manuel Miranda (Jack, the lamplighter) and a young boy. The moment and, more specifically, Miranda's facial expression, deserve to be appreciated and celebrated by everyone.
But, the trailer saved the best part for last, when Mary Poppins essentially told grown-up Jane (Emily Mortimer) and Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) that they're blessed to be in her presence. She may not be portrayed by Julie Andrews, but the new Mary's still got the charm and the sass.
The highly anticipated sequel is set 20 years in the future from the original and will follow Poppins as she reunites with Jane and Michael. Poppins will also meet some new faces, including Michael's children, who, along with their father and aunt, need her guidance to help heal them following a painful loss. We sense many a song-and-dance number on the horizon!
Blunt and Miranda are joined by an all-star cast, including Meryl Streep (Topsy) and Colin Firth (William Weatherall Wilkins). Additionally, Dick Van Dyke has returned to Poppins' magical world in his original role as Mr. Dawes Jr. I'm still holding out for a quick cameo from Andrews, although she's currently not billed.
Mary Poppins Returns will be in theaters everywhere on Dec. 25, 2018.
