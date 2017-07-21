If you don't know by now, Lin-Manuel Miranda is the genius behind the 11-time Tony Award winning musical, Hamilton. He's also the guy who wrote all your favorite songs from Moana. So, it's kind of a huge deal that he's also the man who will be writing all the lyrics for the upcoming live action reboot of The Little Mermaid. Yay!
At the D23 convention last weekend in Anaheim, the original composer for the movie, Alan Menken, confirmed that Lin-Manuel Miranda will be writing new songs for the new generation. What does this mean? We're hoping to see a Prince Eric rapping or, even little Flounder. I mean, a sea creature is bound to have flow.
This will be Miranda's third project with Disney. He's going to appear on screen in the reboot of Mary Poppins called Mary Poppins Return. His castmates include Emily Blunt and some of the original cast will also make an appearance.
Since it's all original music, Miranda will probably be up for an Academy Award, if his past work is any indication. With an Oscar, he will officially be an EGOT. That's someone who has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony award. Miranda will add his Oscar to a MacArthur and Pulitzer Prize, which is quite an amazing feat.
The Little Mermaid is just one on a long, long list of live action remakes for Disney. The next one to come out will be Dumbo, then The Lion King, and then either Mulan or Aladdin. And that's only the tip of the list.
Disney fans sure have a lot to look forward to. In the meantime, gearing up with the soundtrack to Moana or Hamilton will have you ready for The Little Mermaid in no time.
