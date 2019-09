The Cutest Couples At The 2018 Academy Awards

Welcome to the 2018 Academy Awards , also known as Hollywood prom. This is the night that Hollywood — well, movie Hollywood — anticipates for the other 364 days of year. When it arrives, Hollywood's finest slink out from their hidey-holes in the hopes that they'll return home with an award. Or, at the very least, with some connections. The Oscars ceremony is a big deal because the biggest and most private of celebrities will come out of the woodwork for it. Daniel-Day Lewis will be there ! He never walks red carpets! And, because it's so schmancy, celebrities almost always tote a date. It's Hollywood prom; no one goes to the Oscars alone. (Okay, you can go to prom alone. I did! Kids, it can be done, and done fabulously.) Thus, the Oscars are also the year's best opportunity to spy on celebrity couples