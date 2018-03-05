The Cutest Couples At The 2018 Academy Awards

Welcome to the 2018 Academy Awards, also known as Hollywood prom. This is the night that Hollywood — well, movie Hollywood — anticipates for the other 364 days of year. When it arrives, Hollywood's finest slink out from their hidey-holes in the hopes that they'll return home with an award. Or, at the very least, with some connections. The Oscars ceremony is a big deal because the biggest and most private of celebrities will come out of the woodwork for it. Daniel-Day Lewis will be there! He never walks red carpets! And, because it's so schmancy, celebrities almost always tote a date. It's Hollywood prom; no one goes to the Oscars alone. (Okay, you can go to prom alone. I did! Kids, it can be done, and done fabulously.) Thus, the Oscars are also the year's best opportunity to spy on celebrity couples.
Celebrity couples, in this case, range from Jordan Peele (nominated for Get Out) and his wife comedian Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) all the way to Timothée Chalamet and his family, whom he's reportedly taking to the ceremony. This also include best bud duos like Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps or, well, Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer.
Ahead, feast your eyes on the couples, duos, and pairs that took over the Academy Awards. When it comes to coupledom, everyone's a winner.
