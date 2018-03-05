The Cutest Couples At The 2018 Academy Awards

Welcome to the 2018 Academy Awards, also known as the year's best opportunity to spy on celebrity couples.
Celebrity couples, in this case, range from Jordan Peele (nominated for Get Out) and his wife comedian Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) all the way to Timothée Chalamet and his family, whom he's reportedly taking to the ceremony. This also include best bud duos like Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps or, well, Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer.
Ahead, feast your eyes on the couples that took over the Academy Awards...
