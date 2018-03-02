What It's Really Like To Be A Woman Photographer On The Red Carpet

"I think people think it's a very glamorous job. In reality, it's not really. You see the videos online of the photograph pit going crazy, and the videos, they show that. But a lot of time it's waiting. You have a talent list of 30 people that are going to walk the red carpet — and I'm not talking about the Oscars because all the names are big at the Oscars, but you know like a regular everyday event — and of the 30 people, there's like two that are considered to be really good names. So, you're kind of just waiting around for those two really good names, and then that's when you see the video of all the photographers screaming and going crazy over the one person. The other hour and a half of it is just kind of us standing around, playing games on our phone, the guys are talking about sports. It's kind of mellow, and often we check in an hour sometimes even longer before the carpet starts. We get there, we get set up, we find our spots, we try to finagle our way into better spots if we don't like the one we're in. It's a lot of that."