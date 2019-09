What It's Really Like To Be A Woman Photographer On The Red Carpet

"I had a really cute one at the Game of Thrones premiere last season with Rose [Leslie] and Kit [Harington] . They're both just kind of laughing, and she's leaning in and kind of nuzzling him a little bit. That was actually on the other side of the carpet from me — they had two lines and we were back to back — but I had my long lens out and I was just shooting between other photographer’s shoulders, and it was the cutest shot of them just being really adorable. I did this show, and Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner came to the after party, and I just kind of camped out, waiting for them to get close enough to each other to ask for a picture. I have a really long relationship with Taylor. He was one of the first celebrities I ever shot, before Twilight even came out. Kristen is obviously a bit more reclusive, so I give her her space, and she knows I'm respectful. [W]hen I saw them I asked, 'Is it possible to get you to together?' And they don't take photos very often, but they [agreed]. So, I got this really adorable photo of Taylor with his arm around her, and just kind of laughing and looking to the side while she's looking at me."