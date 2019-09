Like many watching, I was thrilled. Lady Bird , which is now being compared to last year's Oscar-winning Moonlight (insofar as it's the little movie that could) isn't a flashy movie. But it's a rare, honest look at what it means to be a 17-year-old girl who's trying to figure out her place in the world, and offers what I believe to be the most nuanced and relatable film portrayal of a mother-daughter relationship to date. Its win, on a night devoted to making women's voices heard, seems to be a clear signal that Hollywood is ready for women to tell their own stories, on their own terms. Some will say this was a token victory, meant to appease the forces calling for change. But a win for this film is important regardless of the politics behind it, because it sends the message to women that their experience matters.