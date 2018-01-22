Lady Bird’s Beanie Feldstein Wore Her Prom Dress To The SAGs

After the sea of black gowns actresses wore to the Golden Globes in protest of the harassment, assault, and other acts from powerful men in Hollywood, Sunday evening's Screen Actors Guild Awards are sure to keep the politics front and center. Though only time will tell if the industry's leading ladies will wear black for the occasion, we know one actress who will be decked out in the dark hue: Lady Bird’s Beanie Feldstein.
Feldstein walked the red carpet in a black Kay Unger gown, which — wait for it — the actress told The Cut last week, is her prom dress from high school. “I put it on and it fit, surprisingly maybe better than it did in high school! I looked at myself and I was like, WHAT!? and my mom and her best friend were just laughing so hard, like, ‘You have to wear it! There’s just no other dress that would be better,’” she explained. Feldstein looked at it as a chance to pay tribute to the power of Lady Bird. “It’s just a gorgeous dress, and I love how my character’s story ends at the prom, so like, for the first time I’m going to an awards show as a nominee with the cast, it’s like, you gotta wear your prom dress, girl, and honor Julie.”
It's a fitting tribute given that Lady Bird is inspired by the film’s director Greta Gerwig’s own life as a teenager in Sacramento, and according to The Cut, she made her cast music playlists and showed them pictures the popular celebrity fashion trends for the time period, like low-rise jeans, butterfly clips, and skinny spaghetti straps. But Feldstein’s tribute might be the ultimate throwback, especially if she takes the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture (fingers crossed!). Talk about coming full circle.
