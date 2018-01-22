Lady Bird’s Beanie Feldstein Wore Her Prom Dress To The SAGs

It's a fitting tribute given that Lady Bird is inspired by the film’s director Greta Gerwig’s own life as a teenager in Sacramento, and according to The Cut, she made her cast music playlists and showed them pictures the popular celebrity fashion trends for the time period, like low-rise jeans, butterfly clips, and skinny spaghetti straps. But Feldstein’s tribute might be the ultimate throwback, especially if she takes the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture (fingers crossed!). Talk about coming full circle.