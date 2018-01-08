Exclusive: How These Golden Globe Winners Are Going To Make A Better Future For Women

"To ensure the best future for women in Hollywood, we must..."
That's the phrase celebrities were asked to complete backstage at the 2018 Golden Globes, where inclusion and feminism were a primary focus. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association exclusively partnered with Refinery29 to ask Globes winners backstage how we can ensure that the future is female. The Time's Up initiative lorded over the night, dressing presenters and attendees in all black. For some winners, speeches became rallying cries — specifically, Oprah Winfrey rattled the crowd during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. Demille award. She declared, "A new day is on the horizon!"
Indeed, it is. But we won't be able to traverse to that utopic horizon without a lot of hard work, which is why we teamed up with the HFPA to hear from the Globes winners this year. Despite the fact that, during the show, not enough men stepped up to acknowledge Time's Up, #MeToo, and the current gender revolution going on in Hollywood, we heard from plenty of men backstage.
Sterling K. Brown, who took home a statue for his role in This Is Us that night, said, "We need to no longer remain silent...We cannot allow any sort of circumstances to allow your female compatriots to feel less than welcome and comfortable and accepted."
The Time's Up campaign has made a point of making sure this sexual assault reckoning isn't just about Hollywood. Though the group contains some of Hollywood's biggest names — Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Viola Davis, and Emma Watson, to name a few — this isn't strictly about women in showbiz. Several attendees drove this point home backstage.
"We need equal pay...and not only in Hollywood but in many other industries as well. We need equal pay all around the world," said Elisabeth Moss, who won the Best Actress Golden Globe for her role in The Handmaid's Tale.
Guillermo Del Toro, the winning director of the evening for The Shape of Water, pledged to "talk and listen."
"We all need to be open to change," said James Franco, who won for his role in The Disaster Artist. "Everybody needs to contribute."
