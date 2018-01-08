Meet The Activists Who Actresses Brought With Them To The 2018 Golden Globes

Time's Up, the movement and fund started by Hollywood actresses to raise money to end sexism, racism, and sexual abuse in industries all over the world, isn't just about wearing all black to the Golden Globes. Eight actresses have also used the opportunity to share this spotlight with important women activists who have been fighting this fight for years.
Emma Stone, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Shailene Woodley, and Amy Poehler have brought along eight incredible women who have dedicated their lives to helping support and advance other women, and act as powerful inspirations to those of us who are rededicated ourselves to this cause following the wave of sexual abuse allegations that have come out these past few months after the New York Times first reported accusations of sexual assault and harassment against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.
"As longtime organizers, activists and advocates for racial and gender justice, it gives us enormous pride to stand with the members of the TIME'S UP campaign who have stood up and spoken out in this groundbreaking historical moment," the actresses and activists said in a statement. "Each of us has dedicated our lives to doing work that supports the least visible, most vulnerable women in the nation. We do this work as participants in movements that seek to affirm the dignity and humanity of every person."
This decision also seeks to point out how things like race also play a huge role in abuse.
"Too much of the recent press attention has been focused on perpetrators and does not adequately address the role race, ethnicity and economic status play in sexual violence," the statement continues, later adding, "We want to encourage all women - from those who live in the shadows to those who live in the limelight, from all walks of life, and across generations- to continue to step forward and know that they will be supported when they do."
Ahead, take a look at the dynamic actress-activist duos who graced the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet.