La La Land just went down in Golden Globes history. The film certainly lived up to the hype, breaking the record for the most wins by a film when it swept the Golden Globes winning seven awards. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling each picked up the Best Actor and Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. The film went on to win for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and the top honor for Best Director went to Damien Chazelle. Of course, what would a musical be without the top honors for music ? La La Land won for Best Original Song, "City Of Stars," and Best Original Score. Gosling, a four-time Golden Globes nominee, picked up his first award tonight with an out-of-character and emotional speech thanking wife Eva Mendes for all her support and dedicated the award to her brother, who recently lost his battle against cancer.
Heartwarming words from @RyanGosling's LaLa Land acceptance speech. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/YEIWSyRBH9 pic.twitter.com/ugkGx0Vo0F— GIPHY (@giphy) January 9, 2017
La La Land is on its way to become the darling of the award season, sure to win big at the Oscars next month. But it will have tough competition from Moonlight, which won for Best Motion Picture. The Oscars will also be hosted by a Jimmy this year. Kimmel, this time.
