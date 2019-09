The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards are tonight, and the Time's Up initiative is preparing to dominate the red carpet, and possibly the whole night. Rosario Dawson, Eva Longoria, and Amy Schumer have invited you to join in at home. At the event, both men and women will be joining together by wearing black to protest gender inequality and acknowledge the flood of sexual abuse allegations that have plagued Hollywood over the past few month. And, the public display of activism doesn’t have stop at the awards show.