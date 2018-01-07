The Time's Up Movement Wants You To Wear Black During The Golden Globes

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards are tonight, and the Time's Up initiative is preparing to dominate the red carpet, and possibly the whole night. Rosario Dawson, Eva Longoria, and Amy Schumer have invited you to join in at home if you're staying up late to watch. At the event, both men and women will be joining together by wearing black to protest gender inequality and acknowledge the flood of sexual abuse allegations that have plagued Hollywood over the past few month. And, the public display of activism doesn’t have stop at the awards show.
A statement from the initiative explained the choice of black, explaining, "We chose black because we know pretty much everyone, everywhere owns a piece of clothing in black...and we want this to be a special night and a moment of solidarity for people everywhere."
They also want to be clear that the colour is not meant to be negative. "While we will be wearing black today, we will not be mourning. We will be celebrating many talented people and this exciting campaign that we are all building together," the organisation said.
Nominees and men at the event will also be wearing a special Time's Up pin that Reese Witherspoon asked designer and stylist Arianne Phillips to create.
Click through to see what this year's nominees and the activists in the Time's Up movement are saying about participating in tonight's red carpet blackout, from the comfort of your couch.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
