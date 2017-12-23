The #MeToo campaign has done more than create necessary conversation — it has started a movement. The awareness around sexual misconduct has reached far and wide, but its next stop looks like it will be the Golden Globes red carpet. Earlier this month, it was reported that "all female actresses attending the Globes are protesting by just wearing black gowns", but female attendees won't be the only ones participating. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the various men joining the Me Too red carpet campaign, InStyle reports.
Ilaria Urbinati, a celebrity stylist who has worked with Johnson and other male clients such as Tom Hiddleston and Garrett Hedlund, took to her Instagram to reveal that all of her male clients will be joining the movement on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Under her Instagram photo, she wrote: "Because everyone keeps asking me... YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes. At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here... just sayin..."
It was in the comments of the post that The Rock confirmed that he would be participating by wearing all black for the show.
The #MeToo campaign, created by Tarana Burke, has been utilized on social media to raise awareness about how prevalent sexual misconduct is in Hollywood and beyond. Harvey Weinstein is the most notorious executive whose misconduct has been revealed, but others have been named as well.
Though #MeToo focuses on sexual misconduct against women, men's participating and support is necessary as well. In October, Terry Crews bravely came forward to share his own experiences with sexual misconduct, to which he has been met with further ostracizing and disbelief. Men's participating in the Me Too movement helps to create a more inclusive culture, where they can share their experiences safely and hold perpetrators accountable, is necessary if we wish to undo the harm caused by sexual misconduct.
Here's to the celebrities who are stepping forward and supporting the Me Too movement on the Golden Globes red carpet and beyond.
