Meet The Activists Who Actresses Brought With Them To The 2018 Golden Globes

"As longtime organizers, activists and advocates for racial and gender justice, it gives us enormous pride to stand with the members of the TIME'S UP campaign who have stood up and spoken out in this groundbreaking historical moment," the actresses and activists said in a statement. "Each of us has dedicated our lives to doing work that supports the least visible, most vulnerable women in the nation. We do this work as participants in movements that seek to affirm the dignity and humanity of every person."