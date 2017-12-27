Young love is filled with ups and downs, and Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are clearly on an upswing. The Young Hollywood pair are currently going so strong they’ve sparked engagement rumors by wearing matching mystery rings. The gossip-stirring news arrived via Instagram — natch — just in time to serve as a late Christmas present for fans who love wild romantic speculation.
The photo shows Moretz, 20, and boyfriend Beckham, 18, leaning into each other with their hands purposefully held up to their faces and angled toward the camera. Both halves of the couple are unquestionably showing off the surprise rings resting on their respective fingers. It certainly appears both Moretz and Beckham’s rings are matching and worn on their traditional ring fingers, which typically means an engagement is afoot.
Advertisement
Unfortunately, there is no caption on the curious photo, so it’s impossible to tell whether we’re looking at the future Mr. and Mrs. Moretz-Beckham, two young people playing a prank, or simply another non-marital declaration of love. (The rings appear to feature each other's initials — including a B for Beckham on Moretz's finger.)
Whatever is going on with those enigmatic Instagram rings, we can all agree Moretz and Beckham are going stronger than ever since their 2016 breakup. More than a year since the duo’s split, and subsequent 2017 reconciliation, they can’t stop sharing romantic messages about each other on social media. The photo Moretz posted immediately before this one shows her boyfriend (fiancé?) sporting a hoodie that reads, “Love me forever.” Moretz captioned the photo, ”I will.”
So, with a promise like that, we could possibly expect a Moretz-Beckham engagement down the road either way — twinning Christmas jewelry or not.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement