Brooklyn Beckham & Chloë Grace Moretz Have Split

One of Hollywood's cutest young couples has parted ways. Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham have broken up, according to reports from People and Page Six. Beckham, 17, reportedly flew back to London, where his family is based, after a PDA-filled summer with the actress in Los Angeles.
While it's speculated that the two were together as far back as 2014, the couple took their love very public this year on the red carpet — and, more importantly, social media. Moretz and Beckham became Instagram-official back in April, and have been sharing sweet photos together all summer. In June, Moretz, 19, talked about how her boyfriend's mom raised him with respect for strong women. In July, they attended the DNC together for a political date night.
Last month, Moretz opened up to British Glamour about how she and Beckham handle dating in the public eye. "One of the reasons why dating him is great is that we both get what it means to have our lives twisted and torn apart and faked," she explained. "Sometimes, we'll just look at teach other and laugh. Like the other day, when I said, 'Apparently, we're engaged,' and he took a picture of the ring and sent it to his mum saying, 'The rumors are true!'" If only their split was a laughable rumor, too.
Advertisement