Chloë Grace Moretz
Movies
Chloë Grace Moretz Distanced Herself From Writer
by
Jenna Milliner-Waddell
More from Chloë Grace Moretz
Movie Reviews
Greta
, Or Why You Really Shouldn't Return That Subway Stranger's...
Anne Cohen
Feb 26, 2019
Celebrity Beauty
Chloë Grace Moretz Debuted A “Blonde For Days” Look Just In Time ...
Chloë Grace Moretz is switching things up just in time for the holidays with a new, bright blonde dye job. Gone are the days when lightening your hair
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
Did Dylan O'Brien Manifest His Rumored Romance With Chloë Gr...
Did Maze Runner actor Dylan O'Brien prematurely predict his future relationship with The Miseducation of Cameron Post star Chloë Grace Moretz? If these
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Chloë Grace Moretz Is Thankful For Kim Kardashian's Perfume
On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night, Chloë Grace Moretz revealed that she's less-than-interested in Kim Kardashian's newest fragrance.
by
Rebecca Farley
Movie Reviews
The Miseducation Of Cameron Post
Exposes The Underbelly ...
There's a scene in the Miseducation of Cameron Post that I've thought a lot about since I first saw it at a press screening back in February. Cameron
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
The Wordless Trailer For "Suspiria" Will Make You Squirm
The first trailer for Luca Guadagnino's (Call Me By Your Name) remake of the 1977 psychological classic Suspiria dropped this morning, and it's quite a
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Chloe Grace Moretz Speaks Out About #MeToo & Louis C.K.
Although her 2017 movie I Love You, Daddy, was poised to make waves after its November premiere, Chloë Grace Moretz hasn't done a lot of interviews about
by
Rebecca Farley
Entertainment
Chloë Grace Moretz Opens Up About Learning To Be Her "Own Person"
Transitioning from your teen years to your early 20s can be difficult. You're carving out your own identity, testing out new friendships and romantic
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
This Is How Chloë Grace Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Are Celebrating...
Some celebrities really are just like us — at least when it comes to Thanksgiving. Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are celebrating
by
Meghan De Maria
Fashion
Chloë Grace Moretz Wore Victoria Beckham (Obviously)
Selena Gomez isn’t the only one making the most of her relationship drama on the style front, and honestly, we’re not mad if this becomes a bit of a
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
Chloë Grace Moretz's Relationship Status Isn't The Only...
There’s something astrologically predictable about dyeing your hair dark in the colder months — a fact celebrities know full well. By Labor Day, they
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Chloë Grace Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Are Twinning In Their First...
Ah, young love. There's intense devotion, heart-shattering pain, breakups to makeups, and everything in between. Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz
by
Meagan Fredette
Movies
Why People Are Already Upset At Louis CK's New Movie,
I ...
It's safe to say that Hollywood is experiencing a crisis of conscience at the moment. The industry is currently grappling with serious allegations of
by
Meagan Fredette
Movies
Ansel Elgort & Chloë Grace Moretz Try To Solve A Murder In These ...
It's about time Chloë Grace Moretz and Ansel Elgort teamed up, and the forthcoming November Criminals couldn't be more perfect for them (and us). From
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment
Brooklyn Beckham & Chloë Grace Moretz Are Flirting On Instagram
Keeping up with Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham's complicated romantic relationship over the past several years has turned many of us into cyber
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
Does This Photo Mean Chloe Grace Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Could ...
Remember back in the good old days when celebrities' Instagram comments were hidden among thousands of other comments? We would only find out what they're
by
Zoe Haylock
Entertainment News
Aaron Carter Admits He May Have Come On Too Strong With Chloë Gra...
Aaron Carter appears to be regretting his decision to pester Chloë Grace Moretz on Twitter about a date, according to an interview with Entertainment
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
Chloë Grace Moretz Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To The Second Dog ...
Anyone who's ever lost a beloved pet knows just how painful it is to say goodbye to your furry friend. Chloë Grace Moretz has had a rough several weeks.
by
Caitlin Flynn
Pop Culture
Chloë Grace Moretz Broke Our Hearts With This Pic Of Her Dog Who ...
If you've ever lost a pet, Chloë Grace Moretz's latest Instagram post will give you all the feels. Moretz recently lost her dog, Fuller, she revealed in
by
Meghan De Maria
Movies
Chloë Grace Moretz Apologizes, Says
Red Shoes
Is Actuall...
Chloë Grace Moretz has responded to criticism of the marketing for her upcoming animated film Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs. "I have now fully reviewed
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Entertainment News
Chloë Grace Moretz Pens A Heartfelt Letter To Girl Who's Mak...
Earlier this week, Chloë Grace Moretz accompanied Kylee, a teen girl who's Make-A-Wish dream was to meet the actress, for a magical adventure in
by
Madison Medeiros
Music
Celebrities Are Freaking Out About The New Kendrick Lamar, Too
. Kendrick Lamar set the internet ablaze Thursday night when he dropped his new album DAMN. The rapper's followup to 2016 critical darling and
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Beauty
Sarah Hyland Traded In Her Dark Hair For Something
Way
L...
While we typically peg summer as the season to lighten up your look, it seems as though plenty celebrities are hopping on the blond train a little early
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Chloë Grace Moretz Was Right To Call The Cops On A Fan Bringing H...
There has been a lot of talk about what celebrities owe their fans. On the one hand, a star owes a great deal of their success to the fans who supported
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Chloë Grace Moretz Is Obsessed With
Riverdale
I'm more than a little obsessed with Riverdale. I can't get enough of the newly-minted couple "Bughead" (better known as Betty and Jughead, for those
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
Chloë Grace Moretz Just Made Another Hair Change — & It's Ev...
Update: Less than 48 hours after Chloë Grace Moretz debuted her fresh new bob haircut, she's making yet another change to her 'do — this time with a
by
Samantha Sasso
Chloë Grace Moretz
What Are Brooklyn Beckham & Chloë Grace Moretz Telling Us With Th...
If a picture says a thousand words, what are these Instagram photos saying? Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz broke up last fall. But each of them
by
Meghan De Maria
Celebrity Beauty
Chloë Grace Moretz Just Made This Unexpected Eye Makeup Trend Loo...
Pink and red makeup was once relegated to matters of the lips and cheeks, out of fear it’d draw unwanted attention to dark circles and not-so-white
by
Rachel Krause
Pop Culture
Chloë Grace Moretz Got A
Killer
Marie Antoinette Cake Fo...
When it's your birthday, you want to have your cake and eat it too, right? Especially if you're Chloë Grace Moretz and your birthday cake is Marie
by
Leigh Raper
Pop Culture
Chloë Grace Moretz Just Found Her Dopplegänger
It's always been my secret dream to have a Parent Trap moment and meet someone who is my mirror image. (Just think of all the shenanigans!) Actress Chloë
by
Kaitlin Reilly
