On the surface, this story might seem like no big deal: The fan was young, and he was offering Moretz cookies, not making a threat. Yet the truth is, there's something particularly predatory about a stranger seeking out your address, even if it's for something as seemingly innocuous as giving you a gift. Moretz is not this person's friend. This person did not receive information about where Moretz lived from the actress herself, but sussed it out in order to show up uninvited. Whether the person sees it that way or not, it's very much an invasion of one's privacy and Moretz likely feels a little less safe because of this interaction.