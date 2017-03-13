In Defense Of Justin Bieber Calling Out His Overeager Fans

It's strange to see someone as prominent as Bieber have such a brazen conversation with a fan. But that's what is different about him — he actively seeks out his fans. He wants to say hi and interact with the Beliebers to which he owes his career. What he doesn't want is to be treated like a static object — a wax figure of himself, a living, breathing piece of tour merch — who's only there to be photographed and documented. In the now-viral video of Bieber rejecting the fan, you can see how close the fans are standing to him — yet no one is looking at him. They're all staring at their cameras, trying to capture their brief interaction. Of course, when you're truly overwhelmed, it's difficult to filter out emotions. I'd probably stand next to him, stunned into silence. But others may just freeze with their phone set to record.